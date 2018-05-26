Puppies abandoned in a trash can get together for 5-year family reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Five years ago four puppies were found abandoned. They were dumped in a trash can in Highlands Ranch.

The pups were put in a foster home.

Brigitte, Brutus, Gus Gus and Lilo were all adopted into loving families in July 2013.

Friday, three of the four pups reunited.

As you can imagine, there were lots of wagging tails and happy faces.

"It was exciting to see the other dogs," Morris Hansen, who adopted Lilo, said. "We actually bring Lilo back to this place every year to show the park employees and they interact with her every year we come back here, every year on the anniversary."

Pikes Peak animal law enforcement investigated several leads, but no suspects were ever found.

Dozens of people called to inquire about adopting the puppies and the Humane Society received about 60 applications from all over Colorado.

They were all entered into a random drawing and four lucky adopters were selected.