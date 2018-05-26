× Police conduct homicide investigation in north Denver

DENVER — Police were conducting a homicide investigation that began Saturday morning near East 53rd Avenue and Washington Street.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect vehicle with the following description that’s possibly connected to the homicide:

Blue 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck

Colorado handicap license plate 258-YQC

Investigators said the victim was a man but did not release any other information about him or how the victim died. They did not release any information related to a description of a suspect other than the possible vehicle involved.

The scene was in an industrial park park with office buildings.

Denver police did ask anyone with any information about what happened or the suspect vehicle to please call them.