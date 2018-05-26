Memorial Day Run and March collects food for homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to again support the Memorial Day Run and March put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project.

FOX31’s own Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard hosted a morning in memoriam of our fallen veterans Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle rock.

The Memorial Day Run & March invites civilians, veterans, and uniformed military personnel to challenge themselves in friendly competition, while helping feed homeless Veterans.

The event features a 5k or 10k run and ruck march option as well as a 30k ruck march option.

People brought non-perishable food to be donated to help feed homeless veterans.

During our Memorial Day Run & March event in 2017, Colorado Veterans Project was able to collect over 27,000 pounds of food donations! The food was loaded onto semi-trucks and hauled to the Warrior Warehouse & Redistribution Center in Colorado Springs, where it was donated to help feed local homeless veterans and veterans in need.

After the race participants stayed around for a multitude of fun activities. Live music by Buckstein, vendors and military displays. Dogs are welcome so bring your furry friends out for a morning for all to enjoy.

For more information, click here.