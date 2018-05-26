Man drowns while swimming in Clear Creek Saturday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 45-year-old man died while swimming in Clear Creek Saturday.

According to Golden police, at roughly 2:10 p.m., a man was swimming in Clear Creek with his family near Tunnel 1 off Highway 6 in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Witnesses said that the man had been using a rope tied around his waist. At some point, the man took the rope off and was free swimming, which he has done before. The family lost sight of the man and approximately 28 minutes later, he was recovered at the Kayak Park in Golden Colorado.

An off duty Denver Paramedic pulled the man from the creek and started CPR. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Clear Creek has been running at just under 700 cubic feet per second and currently it is at 511 CFS. The Golden Police Department does not consider closing the Clear Creek to swimmers until it reaches 1000 CFS.

The victim’s identity has not been released.