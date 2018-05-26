Fundraiser raises thousands of dollars for family of Arvada woman killed in motorcycle accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A fundraiser was held on Saturday to help and Arvada woman's family after she was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 14. Maxine Maes-Benkowski, 47 was killed when she was thrown from her bike after it hit a deep pot hole on Ward Road.

Hundreds of motorcyclists road in her honor through Golden and ended at a local bar where an auction was held to raise money for the Benkowski children and grandchildren.

The local non-profit group 'Brother Down' helped facilitate the event by reaching out to local businesses and asking them to donate items to be auctioned off.

Motorcyclists road from Thornton to Golden on Saturday morning to pay tribute to their friend Maxine before the event.

"Everybody was emotional," said Jim Alpar, Maxine's fiance.

"She was passoinate about this, so this is her celebration," said Karin Powers, Maxine's sister.

The accident happened right in front of her fiance Jim, who was riding on his motorcycle behind her.

"It happened so quick, right in front of my eyes," said Alpar.

Friends say Maxine loved to ride, but her family always came first.

"My sister was the bravest person I've ever met and her spirit just touched everyone," said Powers.

As her memory lives on today, her three children, two of them teenagers and one grandbaby have lost their provider.

That's why local non-profit group Brother Down stepped in to help.

"It brings the community together and everybody needs help so, that’s what we do," said Dean Rice, Brother Down founder.

Hundreds of people showed up to the event to celebrate Maxine and bid on donated items in an auction where 100 percent of the proceeds go to the family

"She's looking down on us and is smiling, she would have never expected this. All this support from her family and friends and people she didn’t even know," said Alpar.

This event comes on the heels of motorcycle safety awareness month, that's why Maxine's sister hopes this day reminds people to stay focused on the road.

"These are peoples Mothers, Fathers, Aunts, Uncles, children just please watch out," said Powers.

The event raised a few thousand dollars for the Benkowski kids.