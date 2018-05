DENVER — An elderly woman with dementia went missing from her Denver home Saturday and police are asking the public for help locating her.

Janet Haley, 74, was last seen in the area of 52nd Avenue and Memphis Street.

Haley is described as a black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-4 and weighs 115 pounds.

Police say she suffers from dementia and is not familiar with the area.

If you see Haley, call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.