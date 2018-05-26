× Downtown Denver parking garage homicide suspect in custody, police say

DENVER — Police said they had a suspect in custody Saturday in connection with a homicide reported Friday in a parking garage near the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Denver Police said Caleb Schroeder, 23, was being held for 1st degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The body of a man was found in the garage at 13th and Arapahoe streets early Friday morning, police said.

The name and age of the victim were not released.

The Denver Center of the Performing Arts parking garage was closed for the investigation. It reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-7867.

On Friday afternoon, the Denver Performing Arts Complex posted about the homicide on its Facebook page. It said, in part, “We place the highest value on the safety of patrons, students, employees, volunteers and the public, and the Arts Complex team is working closely with DPD and cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The center also said events and performances planned for the holiday weekend will go on as scheduled.