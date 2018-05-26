× Double homicide suspect shot outside Fort Morgan Walmart dies

DENVER — A double homicide suspect who was shot by Morgan County sheriff’s deputies outside of a Fort Morgan Walmart store has died from his injuries. The shooting happened Thursday morning.

Dustin Montano, 31, of Sterling was wanted for murdering a woman and her daughter in New Mexico early Thursday morning. Authorities said he then made the drive to northeast Colorado.

Members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said when they confronted him outside the store he made a threatening gesture and that’s when they shot him.

He was taken to a hospital in Loveland where he died.

No officers were hurt in the confrontation.