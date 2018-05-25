Video captures yacht hosting senior prom crashing into boat on Hudson River

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — A New Jersey prom was cut short after two boats collided on the Hudson River.

Weehawken High School seniors were celebrating on the Cornucopia Destiny when the yacht crashed into another vessel near a dock in Weehawken on Thursday night.

Cellphone video taken by Matt Stallone photography shows the prom yacht crashing into the the back of the Cornucopia Sundancer.

About 100 students were on board. No one was injured and the students were evacuated.

School officials said they will try to schedule another prom before graduation.

Warning: The video contains foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.