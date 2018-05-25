Unidentified wolf-like animal shot in Montana puzzles wildlife officials

DENTON, Mont. — A central Montana rancher shot a wolf-like animal after it was spotted in a pasture with livestock, but a closer look prompted state wildlife officials to take DNA samples to determine what type of animal it was.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional spokesman Bruce Auchly said the animal’s front claws and canine teeth are too short and its ears are too tall in proportion to its skull for it to be a purebred wolf.

Strange wolf-like animal killed in Montana puzzles wildlife officials. https://t.co/44Gupc3VWi — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 25, 2018

The animal was shot on May 16 near the town of Denton. The rancher who shot it said it got too close to livestock, according to FOX News.

Wolf management specialist Ty Smucker says the animal could be a wolf-dog hybrid. The DNA tests haven’t been returned.

Warden Zach Norris says the rancher was within his rights to kill the animal because it was seen near livestock, domestic dogs and children.