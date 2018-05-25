Truck fire sparks brush fire that forces evacuations, closes I-70 near Palisade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALISADE, Colo. -- A truck fire sparked a much larger brush fire Friday evening and now I-70 is closed in both directions east of Palisade near Grand Junction according to authorities.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said Island Acres campgrounds and the Cameo service station have been evacuated as a precaution.

The fire had grown to about 80 acres by 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said eastbound I-70 reopened at about 9:00 p.m. Crews were working to get one lane of westbound open.

Thick smoke was rising over Mt. Garfield.

We are calling authorities to find out more about the fire and this story will be updated.