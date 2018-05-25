Police investigate how a handgun ended up in driver’s bumper

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Talk about gunning the engine.

Authorities say a driver near Tacoma, Washington, saw an object strike the front of his car during his evening commute Wednesday.

When he stopped for gas 18 miles later, he discovered it was a handgun.

The weapon was embedded in his bumper, barrel-end first, with the trigger sticking out just below the driver’s-side headlight.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill said the driver notified troopers, who recovered the gun, which was missing its magazine.

Gill called it a “completely bizarre way to recover a weapon.”

The driver didn’t know whether the gun came from an overpass or another vehicle.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler said the department is investigating whether it was linked to a nearby fight where shots were fired.