Near-record heat, then thunderstorms return for Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will surge to near-record levels.

Highs will reach 88 degrees on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record in Denver is 91 degrees set in 1964.

There will be lots of sunshine and no thunderstorms.

On Saturday, the second 90-degree high of the season is expected with a temperature of 92. The record for the date is 95 degrees.

Denver's first 90-degree day of the season happened on May 10.

On Sunday, it will start sunny, then there's a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Memorial Day starts sunny with a 30 percent chance of late-day thunderstorms. Highs drop to 80 degrees behind a cold front.

Tuesday looks similar with a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs about 80 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.