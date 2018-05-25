Mother takes on Denver strip club and wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For months Diamond Cabaret In Denver has parked their van in front of their club off Colfax Avenue.

And for months Abriana Chilelli, a proud Catholic who works for the Archdiocese, has driven by it with her children after picking them up at the nearby Catholic school.

Chilelli finds the van offensive.

“It represents the complete objectification of women - I mean they are using women’s bodies to advertise pornography, Chilelli said.

Frustrated with having to come up with distractions for her children in the car, Chilelli went to the Denver Police Department and then to city council - where she fully expected nothing would be done.

“An aide wrote back saying ‘we’ll look into it’ and I assumed that’s all that would happen,” Chilelli said.

However that’s not the end of the story. It turns out Diamond Cabaret was violating a little known city ordinance which bans parked vehicles from serving as advertisements.

As a result, a city zoning inspector issued a warning to the club and the club quickly moved their van to the back parking lot, and out of view of Chilelli and her children as they drive by.

Diamond Cabaret was facing fines of over $1,000 if they didn’t comply.

“If you see something offensive it’s perfectly acceptable to speak up,” Chilelli said.

A Diamond Cabaret manager did not respond to a request for comment when reached by phone Friday.