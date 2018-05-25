× Man convicted of attempted manslaughter for RTD bus stabbing

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been convicted of attempted manslaughter for stabbing another man in the neck on an RTD bus last year, the District Attorney’s Office for Adams and Broomfield Counties said Friday.

On Jan. 21, 2017, Adrian Dion Larkins, 47, was in a bus traveling westbound near the 12100 block of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora. The area is close to the CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

Passenger Lorenzo Romero-Valenzuela said “What’s up, amigo?” to another man on the bus, according to the DA. Larkins then stabbed Romero-Valenzuela in the neck and said, “Did you call me a Negro?”

“Romero-Valenzuela was tended to by bus passengers and Aurora police officers who quickly responded, including a SWAT medic who fought to stop the bleeding and save his life,” the DA’s Office said.

Larkins’ legal team argued he was insane, but the jury rejected that defense.

According to the DA, psychologists testified that Larkins was in a psychotic state at the time of the stabbing, but prosecutors said the psychosis was caused by methamphetamine use and not legal insanity.

Larkins was convicted of attempted reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

He will be sentenced on July 31. He faces a sentence length between 10 and 32 years in prison.