Lakewood officer hit by stolen vehicle after confronting suspects

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- An officer was hit by a vehicle with theft suspects inside early Friday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officers patrolling the parking lot of the Crossland Economy Studios at 715 Kipling St. discovered a parked stolen vehicle about 2 a.m.

When a male and female suspect came out of a room and got into the vehicle, officers approached and gave commands.

The man ignored the commands and drove quickly out of the parking spot through the lot and hit the male officer.

The suspect kept driving before crashing into another parked vehicle at 690 Kipling St. Both suspects then ran from the vehicle, police said.

Officers quickly apprehended the woman and took her into custody. The man ran eastbound across Kipling Street where officers lost sight of him.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for the man. About 8 a.m., he was found hiding behind the Valero gas station at 722 Kipling St. The man was taken into custody without incident.

The male officer who was hit by the vehicle was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he's expected to recover.