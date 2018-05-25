Hot holiday weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heat will be sticking around for most of the Memorial Day weekend in Denver. Temperatures today raced into the upper 80s and low 90s. We expect Saturday to be the hottest day with a high in the mid 90s. We are forecasting a reading at 94 degrees. The record high in Denver on May 26th is 95 set in 1942. That is also the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver in May.

We will still be hot with temperatures near 90 on Sunday. There is an isolated thunderstorm possible, but most places will stay dry.

The forecast still looks stormy on your Memorial Day. We will only warm to about 80 degrees with increasing clouds. That will be followed by scattered showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms will bring lightning, wind & small hail. So, if you have plans to be outside on Monday you should do things early and be prepared to head indoors when the storms threaten.

