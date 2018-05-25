FOX31 ranks No. 2 in morning, late newscasts

DENVER — FOX31 Denver posted strong numbers in key newscasts during the May rating period, coming in second and beating KCNC and KMGH in the 25-54 age demographic at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

As the only network station that stays local from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., FOX31 provides Colorado viewers with more live, local and breaking information in the mornings and that local effort is reflected in these numbers.

“We are thrilled with the strength of the FOX31 morning show from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.” news director Brian Gregory said. “We’ve been focusing a lot of attention on strengthening our mornings and our viewers are noticing the difference.

“Being the only station who stays local throughout the morning ensures our Colorado viewers start their day with the most accurate, up-to-date weather and news they need.”

The story for FOX31 is also strong in the afternoon. FOX31 grew 8 percent at 5:30 p.m., becoming the No. 2 newscast in the time period.

In the competitive late news race, the trend continues: FOX31 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beat KCNC, KMGH and KTVD’s late newscasts in all key demographics.

“We are pleased with the strong momentum on FOX31 in the morning, afternoon and into our evening shows, and believe Coloradans understand we’re the place to turn for big stories, accurate weather coverage and hard-hitting problem solving,” said Joan Barrett, vice president and general manager of FOX31.

“From our Support the Shield campaign that raised over $700,000 for officers and their families to winning big weather every day, viewers are recognizing the continued excellence in our newscasts.”