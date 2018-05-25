Electric-scooter sharing program launches in Denver

DENVER — A transportation trend that quickly caught on in several American cities has arrived in Denver. Beginning Friday, people can rent electric scooters called Lime-S.

The program, which is operated by LimeBike, is the first of its kind in Colorado, according to the company.

Lime-S scooters are already available to rent in a number of cities, including San Diego, Miami and Washington, D.C.

The scooters cost $1 to rent, plus 15 cents for each minute of riding.

Electric-scooter company Bird has become popular in cities like Los Angeles, where some have complained about scooters being left in the middle of public places. It has also created a subculture of people who get paid to charge the scooters.

“We see Lime-S as an integral component in helping Denver achieve its Denver Vision Zero goal of 30 percent non-vehicle travel by 2030. So far, Denver has only reached 13 percent non-vehicle travel, and by taking cars off the roads and replacing them with scooters, we believe we can alleviate traffic congestion,” Lime Spokeswoman Mary Caroline Pruitt said.

Lime believes its scooters will be popular with people who use public transportation and want a quick way to reach their destination after getting off of a train or bus.

Lime-S scooters do not need to be returned to a specific location when the user is done riding it.

“When the ride is finished, riders simply end the ride with the Lime mobile app and responsibly park by the street curb, or at a bike rack,” Lime said.

Riders also use the app to find, unlock and pay for nearby scooters.