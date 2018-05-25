Driver sought after pedestrian killed in southwest Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. at West Evans Avenue and South Bryant Street in southwest Denver.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert just before 3 a.m. for a 2001 red Chevrolet sedan with a Colorado license plate number BFO-065.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south from the accident scene.

Anyone with information or sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.