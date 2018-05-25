Bear causes motorcyclists to crash, leads to semitruck fire that closes I-70 near New Castle

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed because of a crash involving two motorcycles and a semitrailer near the town of New Castle west of Glenwood Springs.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at mile marker 104, two motorcyclists had to lay down their bikes to avoid hitting a bear in the interstate.

A semitrailer behind the motorcycles clipped one of them.

Sparks caught the semi on fire, which was carrying batteries and motor oil. The semi completely burned.

One motorcyclist had a broken hand and the other had minor injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, CSP said.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

CSP’s Eagle office said it did not know when the freeway will reopen. There is currently a detour for drivers using U.S. Highway 6.