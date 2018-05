Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are bringing the step back ladies. The creators of Balm Fitness in Greenwood Village are recreating the step with a modern twist and they are taking ladies into heavier weights the right way. This boutique studio has four different formats to chose from. You decide how to mix and match. Watch the segment to see what Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Instructor, Joana Canals thought of the workouts. Buy the BALMBOX Bundle and get 4 classes for $60.