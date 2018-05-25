Adam Densmore sentenced to life in prison in death, dismemberment of ex-girlfriend Ashley Mead

BOULDER, Colo. — Adam Densmore was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 12 years on Friday for the killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend last year.

Last month, Densmore, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead in February 2017.

The guilty verdict on first-degree murder carried an automatic life sentence for Densmore, who was sentenced by Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda.

The prosecution claimed Densmore killed Mead in their Boulder apartment, put her body in his car and then drove to his parents’ house in Louisiana.

There, he allegedly cut up her body and then threw it in a dumpster in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors said Densmore was upset over fears Mead was about to leave him and take the child they had together with her.

Attorneys for Densmore had argued prosecutors have not answered vital questions in the case and did not prove when or how Mead died.

Even with a guilty verdict, there are still a lot of questions. Prosecutors don’t know how Mead was killed and to this day only parts of her body have been found.

Mead was reported missing on Feb. 12, 2017, along with her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Daisy Mead. The girl was found with Densmore near Tulsa, Oklahoma, three days later.

Partial remains believed to be Mead’s were found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Feb. 15, 2017, but a positive identification wasn’t made until April 3, 2017.

Densmore and Mead moved to Boulder from Louisiana and shared custody of the girl.