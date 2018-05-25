4 administrators on leave after police investigation launched into school playground fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Four employees at Wyatt Academy in Denver are now on administrative leave and the police department has opened an investigation into the actions of those employees.

This comes after a video surfaced of a fight on the playground. A verbal altercation that turned physical on Wyatt Academy's playground back in April. The video sent to us by a viewer shows a fight between fifth graders.

There's now a criminal investigation into the employees. If you listen to the video, you can hear a staff member in the background say, "Is anyone going to hit anyone."

“Totally disgusted, angered, very angered, just to see an adult agitating students, egging them on,” H-Soul Ashemu, a community activist said. “There’s no engagement, right, no de-escalation techniques used what so ever.”

H-Soul Ashemu is a community activist who says he's been in touch with the school and their families to try and resolve the issue. Right now the staff member in the video, the principal, assistant principal, and school psychologist are all on leave.

The fight happened in April and school administration was notified right away, but Denver Public Schools didn't know about it until May 17.

“That’s part of what we’re hoping the investigation will shed some light on, is the delay in the process,” Kate Mishara with Wyatt Academy said.

Wyatt's Board of Directors hired an agency to conduct a separate investigation aside from the police. They were taken to court for fighting in public, but the charges were then dropped.

“Throughout this process our number one priority has been supporting our families and helping them find the justice they deserve in this situation. I’m happy to say that yesterday we accompanied our families to court. the charges against the girls were dismissed, which was wonderful as they should have been,” Mishara said.