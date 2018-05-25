14-year-old boy reported missing in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy was reported missing out of Greenwood Village late Thursday night, police said.

Ian Ronyak was last seen playing basketball at Campus Middle School (4785 S. Dayton St.) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

He’s described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow Nuggets shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call the Greenwood Village Police Department at 303-773-2525.