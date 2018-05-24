Wrong-way driver blames brain injuries for terrible head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nick Rader is the driver who admits to driving head on into traffic on 225 in Denver's Tech Center in February.

But he says he can't explain why.

Doctors say Rader is suffering from sever concussions – similar to those suffered by NFL Football players.

He spoke about those injuries – which he says have caused him and his family great pain.

He says he has no clue as to what caused him to drive head on into traffic.

Rader told us he remembers nothing about the wrong way crash in February.

He hit 5 cars and injured 3 people.

Rader said he was sorry for causing the wreck which also left him seriously hurt.

He blames brain injuries, from his teenage days riding bulls.

Rader says it was only later in life that he began to suffer seizures because of concussions.

He began to experience uncontrollable rage, mood swings and memory loss.

Rader spoke to us hoping his story will help others understand the ramifications of concussions in sports like bull riding and football.

He said, "It’s not worth it. I know its fun and I know its part of life. Friday night lights. And to me it’s not worth it."

Rader has remained extremely private about his condition – until now.

He told us, "I don’t want some other guy to go through what I’m going through and be heartbroken along with all the other health issues he has … it’s not fair."

Rader knows he’s got a tough road ahead.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

We asked Denver Police why he's not in jail.

A spokesman would only say that a warrant has been issued.