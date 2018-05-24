World’s Best Turkey Burger

Chef Jason K. Morse, CEC | Ace Hardware Grill Expert | Owner, 5280 Culinary
Yield: Serves 8 – 4oz burgers
Prep time: 5 Minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes to internal temp of 160 degrees
Ingredients
Measure Ingredient Prep Notes
2 lbs Turkey, Ground Fresh
3-4 Tbsp Oink Rub, or Tiki Tiki Rub
4 Tbsp Sauce, High Altitude or Red BBQ Sauce
4 Tbsp Sauce, Low Country or Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Topping Suggestions:
Bun, Kings Hawaiian Burger Bun
Cheese, Horseradish
Lettuce, Shredded
Tomato, Sliced
Pickles, Bread and Butter Planks
Prep Directions:
50/50 Sauce Prep
Mix equal parts of both flavors of bbq sauce in a small bowl
Save for basting
Cooking Notes:
Be sure to have your grill pre-heated to HIGH or 400-425 degrees
Cooking Directions:
Using this amazing tool
https://www.thegrommet.com/shape-and-store-burger-master
Be sure to rinse and dry this before the first use
Add the Oink or Tiki Tiki Rub – Adjust level to as light or as heavy as you desire
Sprinkle half the rub on the bottom of the Burger Master
Save the other half for the top layer
Push all 2# of ground turkey into the burger master and flatten, season the top layer
Place the cover on the burger master and push firm to form the burgers
Store in fridge for 4 hours, or overnight if desired, this will help set the burgers and let the seasoning soak in
Pre-heat Grill to 400-425 degrees
For added flavor, chicken may be smoked by adding smoker tube or smoker box to your grill. Smoke as light or as heavy as preferred while grilling
Open the pre-heated grill and place the Burgers onto the grill grate
Sear on the first side for 3-4 minutes, open the lid and using a spatula turn over the turkey burger to the second side
Close the lid and cook for 3-4 minutes
After the final turn, using your instant read digital thermometer, start to check the internal temp of the Turkey
Once the temp reads 160 Degrees, you are fully cooked
Baste with the 50/50 Sauce on both sides and remove from the grill, using a spatula
Serve with extra 50/50 BBQ dipping sauce on the side
Serve on toasted buns and with your choice of amazing condiments
