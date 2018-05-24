World’s Best Turkey Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jason K. Morse, CEC | Ace Hardware Grill Expert | Owner, 5280 Culinary

Yield: Serves 8 – 4oz burgers

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes to internal temp of 160 degrees

Ingredients

Measure Ingredient Prep Notes

2 lbs Turkey, Ground Fresh

3-4 Tbsp Oink Rub, or Tiki Tiki Rub

4 Tbsp Sauce, High Altitude or Red BBQ Sauce

4 Tbsp Sauce, Low Country or Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

Topping Suggestions:

Bun, Kings Hawaiian Burger Bun

Cheese, Horseradish

Lettuce, Shredded

Tomato, Sliced

Pickles, Bread and Butter Planks

Prep Directions:

50/50 Sauce Prep

Mix equal parts of both flavors of bbq sauce in a small bowl

Save for basting

Cooking Notes:

Be sure to have your grill pre-heated to HIGH or 400-425 degrees

Cooking Directions:

Using this amazing tool

Be sure to rinse and dry this before the first use

Add the Oink or Tiki Tiki Rub – Adjust level to as light or as heavy as you desire

Sprinkle half the rub on the bottom of the Burger Master

Save the other half for the top layer

Push all 2# of ground turkey into the burger master and flatten, season the top layer

Place the cover on the burger master and push firm to form the burgers

Store in fridge for 4 hours, or overnight if desired, this will help set the burgers and let the seasoning soak in

Pre-heat Grill to 400-425 degrees

For added flavor, chicken may be smoked by adding smoker tube or smoker box to your grill. Smoke as light or as heavy as preferred while grilling

Open the pre-heated grill and place the Burgers onto the grill grate

Sear on the first side for 3-4 minutes, open the lid and using a spatula turn over the turkey burger to the second side

Close the lid and cook for 3-4 minutes

After the final turn, using your instant read digital thermometer, start to check the internal temp of the Turkey

Once the temp reads 160 Degrees, you are fully cooked

Baste with the 50/50 Sauce on both sides and remove from the grill, using a spatula

Serve with extra 50/50 BBQ dipping sauce on the side

Serve on toasted buns and with your choice of amazing condiments