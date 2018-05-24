Undocumented immigrant shot, killed by border patrol officer in Texas

RIO BRAVO, Texas — An undocumented immigrant was shot and killed Wednesday by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Texas.

A Border Patrol agent responded to a report of illegal activity near a culvert and discovered a group of undocumented immigrants, the agency said.

The agent tried to apprehend the group, but he came under attack by multiple people using blunt objects. The agent fired at least one round, fatally wounding one person, the CBP said.

The names of the agent and the dead person have not been released, but a bystander video posted on Facebook said the latter was a woman.

In the video, a woman yells at an officer: “Why are you mistreating them? Why are you mistreating them? Why did you (shoot) at the girl? You killed her. He killed the girl. She’s laying there and she’s dead.”

The video also showed an officer leading away some men. The CBP said responding agents apprehended three undocumented immigrants.

The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating. Rio Bravo is on the border with Mexico, about 170 miles south of San Antonio.

Wednesday’s incident comes as lawmakers continue to say Border Patrol agents face rising dangers on the job and more than a month after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to secure the United States-Mexico border.