Turning up the heat for the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will be staying well above normal for the holiday weekend ahead. We expect afternoon readings to reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Here's the outlook for Memorial Day weekend:

You should have a plan B for outside activities on Monday should a storm roll your way. There could be lightning, wind and hail possible. More storms are expected on Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon before we dry out and heat up again.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.