Trump cancels North Korean summit, citing ‘tremendous anger’

Posted 7:54 am, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:19AM, May 24, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

The president said the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

This screenshot taken on May 24, 2018 in Washington DC shows a copy of the letter US President Donald Trump adressed earlier to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announcing that the planned summit between them in Singapore on June 12 “will not take place”. (Photo by OFF / The White House / AFP) (Photo credit should read OFF/AFP/Getty Images)

