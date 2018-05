Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cockpit is making a landing right here in Colorado this weekend in honor of the opening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Fans can tour a life-sized replica of the cockpit of the ship at the Alamo Dafthouse Cinema in Littleton at the Aspen Grove Shopping Center. This is a free event, but you do need a ticket to get a tour. Your ticket is good for up to five people. Fans are allowed to start lining up at 6am to get their ticket. May the Force Be With You!