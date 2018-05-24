Grill Your ACE Off with Ace Hardware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The unofficial start to summer is Memorial Day, meaning now`s the time to get the grill ready. Sharing yummy and healthy recipes was Ace Hardware Master Griller Chef Jason Morse from 5280 Culinary. Ace Hardware has an amazing deal on grills right now, including free set up and delivery.

Plus Chef Jason will be on hand showing off Weber, Traeger and Big Green Egg Grills this weekend! He`ll be at University Hills on Saturday and the one in Saddle Rock on Sunday. June 9th is the big "Grill Your Ace Off" event... so be sure to check out your local ace for more information.