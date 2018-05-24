× Armed citizen shoots, kills suspect who is accused of shooting others in restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a multiple shooting at a restaurant in Oklahoma City Thursday night. Police said the suspect is dead.

A spokesman said a citizen who was near the restaurant was armed, confronted the suspect and shot and killed him with a handgun.

Before that happened, the suspect shot other people in the restaurant. Two were taken to a hospital and were undergoing surgery Thursday night. Oklahoma City police said they were expected to to survive.

Police said the suspect was killed and he was the only person who died. There were earlier reports that said two people were dead.

KFOR News 4 reported that police said there was no longer an active threat in the area.

This story is developing and it will be updated.