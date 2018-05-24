× Realities Ride & Rally

The 2018 Realities Ride & Rally

May 26-27, 2018

Civic Center Fort Collins

The Rally and After-Party is free and open to the public, the Ride is $30 per rider or $40 per couple with the option to donate to honor a fallen soldier.

Get Patriotic with Fort Collins’ first Skydiving presentation of colors and the National Anthem and patriotic performance by the Denver Dolls USO Troop. Join us for fireworks, a Pin-Up Contest, free apple pie, military salute and sign the flag being sent to Afghanistan to Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division. For the family: have fun with a kids patriotic Bike Parade led by Colorado Captain, motorcycle stunt shows, the Hot Cars Cool Nights car show, youth ninja obstacle course and the Schraders Grand Prix trike races. Music lovers rejoice as our free lineup of performers celebrates Colorado’s own female artists in Fort Collins – a thriving music city.

Riders: Join the world’s largest motorcycle poker run and ride to support children in need. All with vendors, performers, activities food, beer and more – all to help children who have been abused or are at risk n through Realities for Children.Realities Ride and Rally – Honoring those who served and serving those in need.