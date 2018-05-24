Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Kennedy Golf Course

DENVER — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Kennedy Golf Course early Thursday morning, closing East Hampden Avenue in both directions for nearly two hours, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. at Hampden and South Galena Street. Hampden reopened just after 6 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing Hampden outside of the crosswalk. Police said it did not appear the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

The name, age and gender of the person who was hit were not released.