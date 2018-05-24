Only $39 for 2 Nights at The Plaza Hotel & Casino™ in Las Vegas plus a FREE $50 Dining Advantage® promotional e-gift card

Description:
• Hotel located in Heart of Downtown Las Vegas
• Over 18 months to complete travel
• Free $50 Dining Advantage® e-Gift Card
• No timeshare presentation required
• For 2 Adults (21+ years of age) only
• $50 fully refundable deposit required
• Room Tax is Included
Las Vegas, NV is known worldwide as the “city that never sleeps” and is home to some of the most famous hotels and casinos in the world. Experience all the gaming excitement, nightlife and world-class entertainment that Las Vegas has to offer without spending a fortune.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas sits in the heart of Downtown and redefines the Las Vegas experience by creating a perfect combination of sophistication and comfort. Anchoring the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel & Casino has been an icon in Las Vegas for almost 50 years. A recent multi-million-dollar property reinvention has allowed one of the best Las Vegas hotels to retain its classic Las Vegas charm while embracing a new chic Las Vegas look. The Plaza Hotel & Casino completed a NEW redesign of their Outdoor Pool area and was Voted one of the Best hotels in Downtown Las Vegas. See what past Casablanca Express travelers have to say: http://casablancaexpress.com/las-vegas-reviews
The Free $50 Dining Advantage® promotional gift card/code will be included in your travel package along with your check-in voucher. Dining Advantage® features nearly 250,000 offers, including 2-for-1 and up to 50% off discounts, all backed by the power of Entertainment®. Choose your favorite deals, purchase and redeem. Bon Appetit! Promotional gift card or code may be used to purchase offers at DiningAdvantage.com or on the mobile app. Card and offers void if purchased, sold or bartered for cash, or if photocopied or reproduced. This card/code will not be replaced if lost or stolen and cannot be redeemed for cash. See DiningAdvantage.com for full details. Dining Advantage® is a registered trademark of Entertainment®.
Details:
Paid value valid through (1) Year from Purchase Date. Valid for two adults over 21 years of age only. Travel must be completed within 18 months of purchase. Please follow instructions on your deal voucher and activate as soon as possible at plazastay.com Please note we do require a minimum of 30 days advanced scheduling for reservations. $50 fully refundable deposit is required. Dates are subject to availability. Valid for Sunday through Thursday nights. (Friday & Saturday nights may be available for a surcharge, please ask when speaking with your guest representative). Transportation, incidentals and daily resort fees are not included. Credit card or deposit may be required at check-in; this voucher cannot be resold, bartered, or combined with other certificates or offers. One voucher per household per year. No cash value, no cash back for unused portion. Multiple vouchers can be purchased as gifts. Vouchers bought as gifts must be activated by the recipient only and not the purchaser. Group travel is strictly prohibited. Group travel is defined as multiple certificates/vouchers being used by groups and/or related parties for concurrent or consecutive stay. Travel packages (including check-in documents and $50 Dining Advantage® promotional e-gift code) are sent 14 days prior to arrival date. Refundable deposits are mailed 30 days after arrival date. Any exceptions or special arrangements may require a fee. No purchase price refunds after 15 days from date of purchase.
About Casablanca Express
Click here for more details.Casablanca Express is an authorized representative of the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Casablanca Express has been in business for more than 38 years. They are one of the oldest and most trusted travel providers in the industry, specializing in discounted, mid-week Las Vegas vacations; over 3 million people successfully traveled since 1980.
They are the Las Vegas specialists. See what their past travelers have to say about them: http://www.casablancaexpress.com/reviews
6300 Canoga Ave
Woodland Hills, CA, 91367, US
Website: http://www.plazastay.com