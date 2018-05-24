× Near-record heat for next few days

DENVER — Near-record highs are in store for the Denver metro area for the next three days.

Highs will reach about 86 degrees on Thursday. The record for the date is 87 degrees set in 2005, 1984 and 1967.

There will be plenty of sunshine and the chance of thunderstorms moves away from Denver toward the far eastern Plains.

The mountains can expect sunshine on Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. There is a very low chance for afternoon thunderstorms for the next few days.

The record high for Friday is 91 and the record high for Saturday is 95. Temperatures will be near those records along with dry weather in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

On Sunday, it starts dry with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 87 degrees.

On Memorial Day, it starts sunny with a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm with highs only reaching 80 degrees.

It’s a similar forecast for Tuesday.

