Memorial Day 2018: The best deals and freebies for veterans, active duty military

Posted 11:45 am, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47AM, May 24, 2018

DENVER — Many businesses are offering free meals and discounts for Memorial Day weekend as a way to say thank you to our country’s service members.

Here is a list of deals and freebies for active duty military and veterans on Memorial Day – don’t forget to bring your military ID for verification.

Ace Hardware: The company is pledging to give away 1 million free 8-inch by 12-inch American flags this Memorial Day. A second flag is donated to a local VFW post to be used to mark the graves of those who once served.

Fine Airport Parking- Denver: All active and retired military members can park for free while the travel between May 24 and May 28.

Golden CorralSelect locations offer a free Memorial Day breakfast to veterans and active-duty military, call your local restaurant for details.

Home Depot: A 10 percent discount is offered in-store to all military veterans on Memorial Day.

Hooters: On May 28, present a valid military ID at any Hooters location across the nation and get a free meal with the purchase of a drink.

McCormick & Schmick’s: All active duty military and veterans can receive a free lunch or dinner entree on Memorial Day.

Outback Steakhouse: From May 24 to May 28 all veterans and active military receive 20 percent off their entire check.

Sherwin-Williams: During the month of May, active duty military and veterans save an additional 10 percent on paints and stains. Valid military-issued identification required.

Sleep Number: Through June 3, active duty military and veterans can save an additional $100 off any sale price.

Texas de Brazil: On May 28 veterans and active duty military get 50 percent off dinner or lunch.  Additional guests (up to seven) will receive 20 percent off.

Walgreens: All veterans and active military with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card will receive 20 percent off regular priced items.

