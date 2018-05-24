× Man arrested for Las Animas County homicide

AGUILAR, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly killing a man in Las Animas County earlier this month.

Domenic Damelio, 20, is charged with first and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Damelio is suspected of killing Burchard Mitchell, 39. He was found dead two miles west of Aguilar on May 9.

Aguilar is a town of about 500 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Trinidad.

According to the Colorado Department of Investigation (CBI), Damelio was arrested at a home on the 100 block of Burlington Street in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Before the arrest, Damelio had a brief standoff with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office and the Trinidad Police Department.

Damelio was taken to the Las Animas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Both the sheriff’s office and the CBI are investigating the case.