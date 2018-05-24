Junior Denver Broncos Cheerleaders produce dance video for Taylor Swift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They are used to cheering on the Denver Broncos. Thursday night they were cheering on Taylor Swift.

The Junior Denver Broncos Cheerleaders put together a video, dancing to their favorite Taylor Swift song, in hopes the pop star sees their performance.

They range in age from 6 to 14.

Their motto is "We are smart. We are strong. We are beautiful."

Swift is their role model. "It’s just a coincidence she’s coming to Denver...she’s a humongous inspiration...inspiring our younger youth," coach Isabel Chavez said.

Most of the girls cannot afford to go to Taylor Swift's concert at Mile High Stadium Friday night.

They're going to have a slumber party instead.

