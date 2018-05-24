Highway 34 in Big Thompson Canyon to reopen after flood repairs

LOVELAND, Colo. — The second eight-month closure of Highway 34 ends Thursday.

The section of the highway between Loveland and Estes Park is scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. to traffic in time for the Memorial Day weekend after flood repairs.

Tourists and area residents will once again be able to drive up Big Thompson Canyon, accessing businesses and the Big Thompson River along the way, on what officials say is a much more resilient road.

The $280 million project began in August 2016, and included two eight-month-long closures in which the road was open only to residents and only at two set times of day.

The full project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.