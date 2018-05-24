Goats act as gardeners to help control noxious weeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Invasive weeds have taken over the grasslands on the north side of Standley Lake, so the city hired goats to take care of it.

“Here in Westminster we’re actually doing weed control,” Michael Padilla told FOX31. “They have a few different types of nuisance weeds.”

Padilla is a professional goat herder. Along with his dog, Batman, they tell the goats where to graze and the goats will eat all of the noxious weeds. They do not eat the grass.

“A good 30 or 40 pounds of dry matter they could consumer in a day,” Padilla said. “They cover two, three acres easily a day.”

The Stanley Lake herd is based in Fort Collins and travels all around the western United States doing fire mitigation, weed control and land restoration. They will only spend about three weeks in Westminster before moving on to somewhere else.

“It’s a lot of fun to watch them every year,” Donna Gibeau said. “Their interaction with each other and sometimes a little bullying.”

The goats are a green alternative to pesticides and their bodies process the plants so that no seeds are deposited in the droppings. In fact, their waste acts as fertilizer to revitalize the grassland.

The goats are expected to graze the north side of Standley Lake through the middle of June. They are visible to the public and are located near the entrance at 100th and Simms. Standley Lake charges $7 for admission to the park.