Double homicide suspect shot by sheriff’s deputies in Fort Morgan Walmart parking lot

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- A double homicide suspect from New Mexico was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Fort Morgan on Thursday morning, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

Law enforcement was notified just before 8 a.m. that the suspect was at the store at 1300 Barlow Road in northeast Colorado.

When deputies found the suspect and approached him, he made a threatening gesture, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then shot the man.

The suspect was flown to Loveland Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The man, who has not been identified, was wanted in connection to the deaths of two people at an Albuquerque, New Mexico, apartment early Thursday morning.

The Morgan County Major Crimes Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff's office and the Fort Morgan Police Department, are investigating the shooting.