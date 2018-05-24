Colorado’s highest roads set to open for holiday weekend

DENVER — Some of Colorado’s highest elevation roads are set to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Independence Pass to Aspen is scheduled to open at noon Thursday. Road crews took advantage of light snow this year to repave and patch portions of the road during the winter closure.

On Friday, the Mount Evans Highway and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park are set to open to traffic.

Crews began plowing Trail Ridge in mid-April. Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said they encountered average to below-average snowpack and found drifts between 10 and 20 feet high in some locations, similar to past years.

The road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States and reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet.