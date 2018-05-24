Caught on camera: Family heirlooms stolen in Arvada burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- A man needs your help tracking down the suspect who burglarized his home in Arvada and stole family heirlooms. The crime was caught on camera.

It happened near West 83rd Place and Lamar Drive in Arvada.

“You can tell he’s in a hurry and he looks like he’s panicked,” Adam Anderson said.

In the home surveillance video, you can see the suspect run behind the basement bar with his t-shirt pulled over his face.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. I feel really taken advantage of,” Anderson said.

Anderson came home from work Tuesday morning to find his girlfriend crying and his house ransacked.

“The house was trashed. Every drawer out of every one of these was pulled out and flipped over,” Anderson said.

The man made off with electronics, a shot gun, a safe with cash, but above all that - family heirlooms. Wedding rings from the victim’s girlfriend’s late grandparents were also stolen.

“It’s horrible because that was one of the momentos that she had to show remembrance for her passed-away relatives. Someone that touched her life and someone near and dear to her heart – and now it’s gone,” Anderson said.

He filed a police report and hopes someone knows who the man seen in the surveillance video.

“I want to find him. I want to find him. I don’t know who he is, but I’m hoping you can help,” Anderson said. “The jewelry is priceless to my girlfriend and I. That’s the one thing we can’t replace.”

Arvada Police are currently investigating this crime. If you recognize the man in the video, call Detective Mike Hall at 720-898-6772.