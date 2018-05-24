Broncos Fit 7K run series, fan rallies happening around the state this summer

DENVER — The Broncos are hosting three more Broncos Fit 7K runs and a “Salute to Fans Rally” around Colorado throughout the summer. This is the fourth year the Broncos have hosted this event.

The next event will happen in Grand Junction on June 30 at Canyon View Park with the event starting at 8:30 a.m.

The other events include Pueblo on July 21 and will conclude with the Broncos Fit 7K and Expo at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sept. 2. A previous event happened in Fort Collins on April 21.

The Broncos-themed 7K is geared for all ability levels of runners and walkers. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, T-shirt, bib and complimentary post-run food and beverages.

The free “Salute to Fans Rally” and is open to the public. The rally does not require participation in the 7K to attend.

The fan rally includes Broncos players signing autographs, appearances by Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, photo opportunities with the Broncos’ three Lombardi Trophies, giveaways, and more.

For more information on any of the Broncos 7Ks or to register for any portion of the series, fans can visit DenverBroncos.com/7kseries.

FOX31 is a proud partner of the Broncos Fit 7K Series and “Salute to Fans Rallies.”