You can now tour Denver in a retro sidecar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – If you have ever taken a guided tour of a city, you may have heard of bus tours, bike tours, walking yours – but what about a sidecar?

City on the Side: Sidecar Motorcycle Tours is the first and only accredited sidecar tour company in the country and it's right here in Denver. The company uses ural sidecars for their form of transpiration.

Ural sidecars were used in World War II by the Russians, and they are still made today entirely by hand in the small town of Irbit, Russia - which is a small town near the Ural Mountains.

A ural sidecar is built differently than a usual sidecar - it's all made in one unit and not a motorcycle with a sidecar attached.

Scott Kirkwood is the founder of the Denver company and started doing tours with his fleet of four ural's about a year ago. He says that riders can experience Colorado from a completely different perspective - open air, 360-degree views.

"I'm getting people from all over the world," Kirkwood said. "It gives us the opportunity to show people some of the most beautiful scenery in the world that they just don't have access to. This is the perfect place for it."

City on the Side offers 1.5-hour Denver city tours all the way to three 8-hour tours of the surrounding regions including the Rocky Mountains.

The organized tours start at $139 and customized tours are $90 per hour. Each tour runs year-round, six days a week.

Kirkwood also works with veterans at the VA Hospital.