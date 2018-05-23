Wellness Wednesday: Nutrution for women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This week’s 2 Your Health Wellness Wednesday topic is nutrients.

Deborah Takahara and Erika Gonzalez spoke with Denver-based personal trainer Jourdan Baldwin to talk about essentials for a woman’s body.

In the video she breaks down the top nutrients for women, why they are important, and how to get enough of them in a healthy way.

Her list includes:

Folate Calcium Magnesium Omegas Iron Whey Protein

Join us on Wellness Wednesdays to hear top health and fitness advice from local pros.

You can reach Baldwin via email here. You can also learn more about her Fresh Fitness App by following this link.