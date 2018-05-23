Tires slashed on at least a dozen vehicles in Lakewood ‘for no apparent reason at all’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — At least a dozen vehicles had tires slashed overnight Wednesday, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The tires were slashed on West Center Avenue between South Vance and South Pierce streets in the Belmar area.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened for “no apparent reason at all.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-980-7300.

The slashing comes after more than two dozen residents of the Sunset Ridge Apartments in Westminster found their tires slashed.