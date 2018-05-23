Taco Bell serves man on a horse-drawn cart in Illinois

LITCHFIELD, Ill. — Not having a motor vehicle wasn’t going to stop a man from getting his Taco Bell.

Video taken by Reagen W. from Litchfield, Illinois and obtained by KMOV has gone viral after national media outlets started sharing it.

The viral video shows a man guiding his horse-drawn cart through the Taco Bell drive-thru.

When he pulls up, he can be heard saying, “I need a can of chew and I’m hungry.”

Although Taco Bell doesn’t sell chew, it does dish out the latter and it was willing to serve the man.

No word on if he ordered anything for his horses.